Politics

NDZ’s branch ditches Ramaphosa and nominates her for ANC president

18 September 2022 - 21:01
Image: Supplied
ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has been nominated by her branch to lead the party.
Image: Supplied

ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has received her first nod for the party’s top job as her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region nominated her for president on Sunday. 

The branch general meeting took place on Sunday evening in the presence of Dlamini-Zuma.

The co-operative governance minister’s nomination from her branch is in direct contrast with its previous pick for a presidential nominee, which was Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes just days after she raised her hand to again challenge Ramaphosa for the ANC leadership when the party holds its national elective conference in December.

“I am sure you are aware that it is the branches who nominate candidates, and she will avail herself should the branches nominate her,” her spokesperson told TimesLIVE.

The branch did not nominate anyone for the remaining five positions in the top six. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

