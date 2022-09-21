Mbeki said SA has always been “the engine of the transformation of the continent for the better” and benefit of all Africans.
Many Lesotho and Eswatini nationals collect social grants in SA, says Thabo Mbeki
The former president says building a wall or electric fence along the border to keep out foreign nationals will not work
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
South Africans must live with the fact that many foreign nationals from other African states will continue to pour into the country to seek a better life.
Going the hardline route as suggested by former US president Donald Trump and building a wall along the border will not stop illegal immigration, says former president Thabo Mbeki.
As things stand, said Mbeki, “many” foreign nationals from Lesotho and Eswatini in particular were already collecting grants in SA monthly with fake IDs and going back to their countries.
Mbeki was speaking to Unisa students in Tshwane on a day that coincided with the 12th anniversary of his recall as the country's president on September 21, 2008.
Mbeki charged many Africans had a legitimate claim for being in SA, having contributed to the liberation struggle against apartheid.
Four out of five diasporan Zimbabweans live in SA, stats agency says
For instance, he said, the Nigerian government as part of its input had done crowdfunding among ordinary Nigerians for the ANC's fight against apartheid.
Such people had an emotional attachment to SA and to think they could be chased away was impractical and impossible.
“Part of the reality here is that you have many people crossing from Eswatini into SA to collect grants. It is the same for Lesotho,” said Mbeki.
“Now, do you want to put an electric fence there to stop those people coming? These are foreign national who are coming to take your grants. SA has got to be bigger than that,” he said.
Cele: Number of South Africans in prisons indicates foreigners are not the problem
