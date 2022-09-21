Mbeki blames government for Eskom woes
The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
21 September 2022 - 20:53 By Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
Former president Thabo Mbeki has pointed the finger at the political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis that for the second time in two months has plunged the country into some of the worst rolling blackouts yet. ..
Mbeki blames government for Eskom woes
The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
Former president Thabo Mbeki has pointed the finger at the political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis that for the second time in two months has plunged the country into some of the worst rolling blackouts yet. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos