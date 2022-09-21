×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘Regretful’ cabinet will make announcement on load–shedding soon

21 September 2022 - 18:16
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
The return of a number of generation units will enable Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
The return of a number of generation units will enable Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: JAKUB GOJDA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has expressed “regret at the intermittent load-shedding”, saying an announcement on Eskom's energy crisis will be made soon.

“Cabinet expressed regret that load-shedding is happening at the time when government is vigorously engaged with the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July to overcome the surmountable energy crisis facing the country,” said cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon after the cabinet held its scheduled virtual meeting, Williams said ministers discussed “pertinent issues that will be outlined in the comprehensive cabinet statement to be released at a later stage”.

Ramaphosa’s meeting with his ministers comes after he cut short an overseas trip to the US and the UK to deal with Eskom’s rolling blackouts. 

Williams said “the problem of load-shedding that has over the past week disrupted the economic activities of businesses and inconvenienced households in the country” was discussed.

She said public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan presented a briefing on the capacity of Eskom and a progress report from the technical committee of the national energy crisis committee.

“Cabinet is still deliberating on these reports, and after further interventions announcements will be made.”

She said cabinet remained committed to resolving the issue of energy security in the country and welcomed the concerted efforts being made by the government and stakeholders to find a permanent solution to end load-shedding.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up

Two years in and Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter has done nothing to improve the load-shedding crisis, which has only got worse
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

POLL | Should the entire Eskom board be fired over load-shedding?

Should the Eskom board be given the boot?
News
1 day ago

Public enterprises working with Eskom to address load-shedding

The department of public enterprises says it has been working around the clock closely with Eskom to ensure that generating units are returned to ...
News
1 day ago

Could SA face ‘a few weeks’ of blackout? Eskom says it's possible

What if load-shedding doesn't work? Eskom says SA could face ‘a few weeks’ of blackout possibly with no notice.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC ... Politics
  2. Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party Politics
  3. Godongwana throws his hat in the ring for ANC treasurer-general position Politics
  4. Misuzulu stamps his authority at reed dance ahead of coronation Politics
  5. 'Prove it!' - Zweli Mkhize’s ultimatum to the SIU Politics

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked