×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

POLL | Will the new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition be a success?

22 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Mayor Retief Odendaal will lead a multiparty coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mayor Retief Odendaal will lead a multiparty coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Image: Werner Hills

A change of leadership in Nelson Mandela Bay has sparked debate, with some believing a new broom will sweep clean and others predicting the fragile coalition keeping it in place is bound to fail.

The DA's Retief Odendaal was elected as the new mayor of the metro on Thursday morning by one vote over the ANC’s Wandisile Jikeka.

He takes over from the ANC's Eugene Johnson, who was voted out on Wednesday, and will lead a multiparty coalition.

In July, seven opposition parties — the DA, ACDP, African Independent Congress, Abantu Integrity Movement, FF Plus, PAC and UDM — agreed to form a coalition in the metro and remove Johnson.

“This multiparty coalition seeks to restore stability, root out corruption and improve service delivery,” the parties said at the time.

While some welcomed the new coalition, anticipating its success, others said it had too many moving parts to work.

The coalition had previously said there was an urgent need for change to improve basic service delivery for residents, and acknowledged the tough road ahead.

“Coalitions are never easy. It is certainly important for all of us to learn the lessons from past attempts so we can apply better measures for future coalitions.”

According to HeraldLIVE, Odendaal said disorder seen in council during the election, which included a ballot box being thrown around, must never happen again.

“We need to fix the council to fix the administration. We need to work together across the party spectrum. People have had enough of partisan politics.”

“My plea to all councillors and the people of Nelson Mandela Bay is that I will try to fix this council and administration so we can get the city working again.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

DA mayor elected after Nelson Mandela Bay metro coalition takeover

The DA's Retief Odendaal has been elected as the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay after the ANC's Eugene Johnson was voted out on Wednesday.
Politics
7 hours ago

Eugene Johnson removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor at chaotic council meeting

With pandemonium breaking out at a council meeting on Wednesday, mayor Eugene Johnson was removed from the top post.
Politics
20 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Optimistic about 2024 coalitions? Let me pour (a jug of) water on that idea

South Africans embrace the idea of coalitions, but the developments we’ve seen in the metros should give us pause
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC ... Politics
  2. Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party Politics
  3. Godongwana throws his hat in the ring for ANC treasurer-general position Politics
  4. From excuses of wet coal to maintenance issues, Dlamini-Zuma says Eskom is in ... Politics
  5. Misuzulu stamps his authority at reed dance ahead of coronation Politics

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked