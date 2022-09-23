Politics

NPA won't prosecute finance minister Godongwana in harassment case

23 September 2022 - 17:34
The director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga Nkebe Kanyane has declined to prosecute finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
The director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Nkebe Kanyane, has declined to prosecute finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

The decision relates to an alleged case of sexual assault opened against the minister by a complainant on August 11 at Skukuza police station.

The charges relate to an incident alleged to have occurred on August 9 at a hotel in Skukuza, said Monica Nyuswa, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson.

“The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature,” said Nyuswa.

The NPA said it remained steadfast in vigorously prosecuting sexual offence cases and gender-based violence.

