LISTEN | ‘Big nose’ got R1bn from ‘white people’ to be president, Malema accuses Ramaphosa

If SA listened to his party it would be in a better position, says EFF leader

26 September 2022 - 16:16
EFF president Julius Malema says his party must rule KZN in 2024. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema has made scathing accusations about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema claimed Ramaphosa received R1bn from “white people” to be president, and alleged Eskom planned to completely turn off electricity in the country.

Malema reiterated that Ramaphosa must vacate office as things “have worsened” under his leadership.

The party leader was addressing the crowd at a Heritage Day event in KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend. He said the EFF must rule KZN in 2024.

