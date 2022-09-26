TikTok banning political funding in SA: Here are five politicians and parties on the app

The popular short-form user video platform TikTok has announced the tightening of its policies around political accounts using its hosting service, such as those belonging to political parties, politicians and government in SA.
The move comes as the app, owned by China’s Byte Dance, and other social media platforms are working to clamp down on political misinformation after years of being criticised for allowing such content to flourish on their services.
The changes look intended to limit political grifting with an incoming ban on the use of monetisation features (such as tipping, gifting and e-commerce) or on using the platform to directly solicit campaign donations.
TikTok in SA confirmed to TimesLIVE the policy affects users and political parties in the country.
The network already prohibits political ads, including paid-for posts by influencers. The new policies will additionally bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users.
Political accounts will automatically be ineligible to make money through TikTok’s Creator Fund, according to a statement from the company’s president of global business solutions, Blake Chandlee.
“By prohibiting campaign fundraising and limiting access to our monetisation features and verifying accounts, we’re aiming to strike a balance between enabling people to discuss the issues relevant to their lives while also protecting the creative, entertaining platform our community wants,” Chandlee said.
Here are five SA political parties and politician’s accounts on TikTok:
DA
The official opposition party has more than 46.6000 followers and more than 292.000 likes.
Here are five SA political parties and politician’s accounts on TikTok:
DA
The official opposition party has more than 46.6000 followers and more than 292.000 likes.
EFF
An unverified EFF account has more than 4,000 followers and more than 73,000 likes.
ActionSA
An unverified ActionSA account has more than 2,000 followers and more than 7,000 likes.
Ronald Lamola
An account in the name of the justice and correctional services minister has 289 followers and 352 likes.
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo
The account @abathembukingdom has more than 25,000 followers and more than 72,000 likes.
According to chief Mthunzi Ngonyama, a council member and the king’s spokesperson, the TikTok account is an extension of Dalindyebo’s public engagement with people.
