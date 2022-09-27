Politics

Criminals dominate ANC power dynamics, says SACP boss Mapaila

Working class must swell leadership ranks of governing party, congress hears

27 September 2022 - 13:43
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila. File photo.
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has called for his party and Cosatu to swell the ranks of ANC leadership structures to agitate for policy direction in favour of working-class interests.

Mapaila, who was addressing the Cosatu 14th congress in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, said it was a shame criminals were dominating ANC power dynamics while leaders of the so-called working class watch from the sidelines. It was for this reason Cosatu and SACP leaders should contest for power in the ANC, he said.

“The working class has to contest the ANC. Today the working class just enter the ANC for debate, raise issues and the issues are ignored,” said Mapaila.

“But criminals are now contesting the ANC. How can criminals be better than revolutionaries? They contest the ANC and their views are heard in policy frameworks, in tender systems. They control leaders, they fund leaders to contest positions in the movement to come and lead the national democratic revolution.

“This cannot be allowed to go on anymore. The working class has to stand up.”

Workers boo Mantashe as Cosatu president warns of impact of ANC losing power in 2024 polls

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi believes the ANC retaining power in the 2024 national and provincial polls is the best available option to workers.
Politics
21 hours ago

Mapaila questioned whether it was wise for workers to continue voting for the ANC. This because, he charged, the ANC was relentless in advancing the “neoliberal economic trajectory” which did not benefit the working class

Therefore, “we may as well put this question of the reversal of the neoliberal economic trajectory as a precondition for the continued support of the ANC if we do so in the coming elections”.

Workers should determine their own future without relying on the hope the ANC will do right by them, he added.

“We must therefore, as we place this radical agenda of society, accept that we will have to free ourselves by ourselves. No one will free us as the working class.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN snubs Cyril Ramaphosa for Zweli Mkhize in ANC leadership race

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will begin to formally lobby other structures to stand behind Zweli Mkhize for president of the ruling party.
Politics
1 hour ago

Zweli Mkhize wins ANC KZN backing in party leadership race

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has officially named Zweli Mkhize as its nominee for the ANC presidency at the December elective conference, with Paul ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma denounces ANC's step-aside rule as unjust

"Where the problem lies is that the country's laws say we are innocent until we are proved guilty. The law of the ANC almost says we are guilty until ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Zuma makes himself available for ANC chair & endorses Dlamini-Zuma for president

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma says he is available for election as ANC national chairperson at the party's December conference.
Politics
7 hours ago

‘Once I’m nominated, nobody can stop me’: Magashule ‘ready to stand’ at ANC national elective conference

“Once I’m nominated, I’m nominated. Nobody can stop me. I joined the ANC voluntarily. I was there in the struggle."
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics
  2. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics
  3. R9bn price tag to move parliament to Tshwane Politics
  4. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics
  5. Panyaza Lesufi urges second term at ANC helm for Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...