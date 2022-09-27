She said it is unjust for a trial to start years later and the case then be postponed.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma denounces ANC's step-aside rule as unjust
ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denounced the ruling party's step-aside rule as unjust, saying it should be amended.
At its 2017 conference, the ANC resolved that members facing allegations of corruption and crime must step aside. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa announced last year leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing must voluntarily step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.
Speaking on SABC News, Dlamini-Zuma said the resolution should be amended at the ANC conference in December.
“Where the problem lies is that the country's laws say we are innocent until we are proved guilty. The law of the ANC almost says we are guilty until proved innocent.
“The problem with step aside is that you are charged, and then you step aside, but three years on, you are still waiting for the trial to start. What kind of justice is that? Justice should be they investigate you once they've charged you and the trial must start within months,” said Dlamini-Zuma.
Zuma makes himself available for ANC chair & endorses Dlamini-Zuma for president
She said it is unjust for a trial to start years later and the case then be postponed.
“For me, that's a big problem in all this because if it's fair and just, charge, get on with the trial and get the person to be cleared or to be found guilty. Then that's justice. The ANC must stand for justice because if you stand like this, that's what exacerbates suspicions and divisions.”
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he would be nominated and elected during the party’s 55th national elective conference, despite his suspension.
He said the ANC “is the movement of the people” and he will “be there”.
“Once I’m nominated, I’m nominated. Nobody can stop me.
“I joined the ANC voluntarily. I was there in the struggle. It’s not a monopoly of any individual. The ANC is the movement of the people. I’m there, my brother. I will be there today and tomorrow and any other day.”
‘Once I’m nominated, nobody can stop me’: Magashule ‘ready to stand’ at ANC national elective conference
Magashule was suspended by the ruling party last year after his refusal to willingly step aside after corruption charges were brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier.
He said the corruption case he is facing is a tactic to prevent him contesting ANC positions in December.
The case has been postponed to January 20 2023.
“They keep postponing the case quite deliberately because the intention is to kill the ANC. I am saying to members of the ANC throughout the country: do not allow the ANC to be killed,” said Magashule.
