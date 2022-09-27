Corruption-accused Zuma could face a hurdle with the ANC’s step-aside rule and electoral committee regulations.
At its 2017 conference, the ANC resolved members facing allegations of corruption and crime must step aside. Last year party president Cyril Ramaphosa announced leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing must voluntarily step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.
Speaking on SABC News, Zuma’s preferred candidate for ANC president, cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said the step-aside resolution should be amended at the upcoming conference.
“Where the problem lies is that the country’s laws say we are innocent until we are proved guilty. The law of the ANC almost says we are guilty until proved innocent,” she said.
“The problem with step-aside is that you are charged, and then you step aside, but three years on you are still waiting for the trial to start. What kind of justice is that? Justice should be they investigate you once they’ve charged you and the trial must start within months.”
POLL | Would you back Zuma for ANC chair?
Image: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Former ANC president Jacob Zuma has thrown his hat into the ring for ANC national chairperson should he be nominated ahead of the party’s December conference.
In a statement on Monday, Zuma claimed to have been approached by some in the ANC who believe he can help renew the party if he stands for the position of national chair.
Zuma has not served in the ANC top six for the past five years.
If nominated, he could go up against mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha and SA Communist Party deputy general secretary David Masondo.
Mathabatha has the backing of provincial executive committees (PECs) in Limpopo, KZN and Gauteng, while Mantashe has the support of the Eastern Cape PEC. Masondo was nominated directly by branches.
While some welcomed Zuma’s availability, others said he had his chance in power and should allow others to lead.
