Politics

Cosatu 'concerned' as shop steward attending congress is arrested for rape

28 September 2022 - 18:00 By TIMESLIVE
Cosatu has confirmed that one of its delegates was arrested on rape charges during their Midrand conference.
Cosatu has confirmed that one of its delegates was arrested on rape charges during their Midrand conference.
Image: File/ Sunday Times

Cosatu has broken its silence on the arrest on a charge of rape of a delegate attending the trade union's 14th national congress in Midrand.

The shop steward, according to Sunday World,  was arrested at the Gallagher Convention Centre..

“Cosatu is deeply concerned by disturbing rape allegations levelled against one of the delegates attending the congress,” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

“These are serious allegations at a gathering where one of the issues under discussion is the gender-based violence devastating the nation. Rape is a detestable crime that goes against everything the federation believes in and we will continue to monitor the situation.

“Since this is now a criminal matter, the federation will refrain from commenting further.”

Sunday World reported the victim told police she spent a night with her  boyfriend at the Regal Hotel in Noordwyk after returning from the congress.

When she woke up on Tuesday morning, next to her in bed was the alleged rapist and her boyfriend was nowhere to be found.

“She discovered that the union leader had sex with her without her consent,” Sunday World quoted a police officer as saying. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape prosecutor accused of raping student

A 33-year-old Eastern Cape district court prosecutor appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face a rape charge.
News
1 day ago

Powa of healing days: GBV survivors let go of their trauma

Initiative allows domestic violence survivors to discuss their experiences of abuse and their journeys towards healing
News
21 hours ago

Cele urges police to stop advising women reporting GBV cases to negotiate with their abusers

"When a woman comes to the police station to report that she is being abused, that’s her last hope. Do not send her anywhere else, don't tell her to ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics
  3. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics
  4. History is repeating itself before your eyes, DA’s Steenhuisen warns ANC Politics
  5. Panyaza Lesufi urges second term at ANC helm for Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...