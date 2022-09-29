Politics

POLL | Do you agree with Mosebenzi Zwane’s decision to step aside?

29 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former mineral resources minister and Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.
Former mineral resources minister and Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former mineral resources minister and Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane's decision to step aside has sparked fresh debate on the controversial ANC resolution.

At its 2017 conference, the ANC resolved members facing allegations of corruption and crime must step aside. Last year party president Cyril Ramaphosa announced leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing must voluntarily step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

Zwane was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged fraud and corruption linked to the failed Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State. He appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court with former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender and Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan. He was granted R10,000 bail.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed on Wednesday evening that Zwane would voluntarily step aside from his positions in the party. Zwane is an MP and chairs the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on transport.

He told TimesLIVE he would present himself to the party's integrity commission.

The decision has reignited the debate on the resolution, with some applauding him for “doing the right thing” and others suggesting he should not subject himself to the “nonsensical” policy.

TimesLIVE reported ANC members who step aside keep their parliamentary seats and benefits but do not participate in meetings and proceedings, except for voting in the house.

Speaking on SABC News recently, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the step-aside resolution should be amended at the upcoming December conference. 

“Where the problem lies is that the country’s laws say we are innocent until we are proved guilty. The law of the ANC almost says we are guilty until proved innocent,” she said.

“The problem with step-aside is that you are charged and then you step aside, but three years on you are still waiting for the trial to start. What kind of justice is that? Justice should be they investigate you once they’ve charged you and the trial must start within months.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mpofu shades Mantashe over Zuma ANC chairperson swipe

"It's important to know the history of your own organisation to avoid embarrassing yourself," said Mpofu.
Politics
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Sing, Mosebenzi Zwane, sing ... tell us what you know

The former minister of mineral resources has a chance to come clean on his part in state capture, but will he?
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

TOM EATON | ‘Political conscience’ isn’t necessarily a relationship between right and wrong

As we’ve learnt with the ANC, in politics doing the right thing isn’t always the right thing for everyone
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

‘Once I’m nominated, nobody can stop me’: Magashule ‘ready to stand’ at ANC national elective conference

“Once I’m nominated, I’m nominated. Nobody can stop me. I joined the ANC voluntarily. I was there in the struggle."
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics
  2. History is repeating itself before your eyes, DA’s Steenhuisen warns ANC Politics
  3. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics
  4. Panyaza Lesufi urges second term at ANC helm for Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans