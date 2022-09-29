POLL | Do you agree with Mosebenzi Zwane’s decision to step aside?

Former mineral resources minister and Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane's decision to step aside has sparked fresh debate on the controversial ANC resolution.
At its 2017 conference, the ANC resolved members facing allegations of corruption and crime must step aside. Last year party president Cyril Ramaphosa announced leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing must voluntarily step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.
Zwane was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged fraud and corruption linked to the failed Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State. He appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court with former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender and Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan. He was granted R10,000 bail.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed on Wednesday evening that Zwane would voluntarily step aside from his positions in the party. Zwane is an MP and chairs the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on transport.
He told TimesLIVE he would present himself to the party's integrity commission.
The decision has reignited the debate on the resolution, with some applauding him for “doing the right thing” and others suggesting he should not subject himself to the “nonsensical” policy.
TimesLIVE reported ANC members who step aside keep their parliamentary seats and benefits but do not participate in meetings and proceedings, except for voting in the house.
Speaking on SABC News recently, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the step-aside resolution should be amended at the upcoming December conference.
“Where the problem lies is that the country’s laws say we are innocent until we are proved guilty. The law of the ANC almost says we are guilty until proved innocent,” she said.
“The problem with step-aside is that you are charged and then you step aside, but three years on you are still waiting for the trial to start. What kind of justice is that? Justice should be they investigate you once they’ve charged you and the trial must start within months.”
