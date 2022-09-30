Politics

WATCH | ANC's Dada Morero elected Joburg mayor

30 September 2022 - 13:12 By TimesLIVE
ANC Johannesburg chair Dada Morero is the new mayor.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The ANC's Johannesburg regional chair has been elected the city's new mayor.

Dada Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the fall of the DA's Mpho Phalatse.

His election marks the return of the ANC's control of the metro after a multiparty coalition led by the DA that took power following the November 2021 local government polls.

The DA has also lost the position of council speaker after Vasco Da Gama was ousted in favour of Cope's Colleen Makhubele

TimesLIVE

