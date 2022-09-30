The urgent interdict filed by Mpho Phalatse to stop the motion of no confidence against her mayorship in Friday’s Johannesburg city council sitting was struck off the roll by the Johannesburg high court.
Phalatse was removed through an ANC-sponsored vote. Shortly after, the ANC’s Johannesburg regional chair, Dada Morero, was elected the city’s new mayor. Morero was voted in unopposed.
“The matter was not urgent as by the time it was heard, the horse had already bolted. The council sitting was around the same time as the interdict so it lost its urgency as it was no longer a future case. The meeting had already commenced. Costs were reserved,” said David Mogaswa, lawyer for newly elected speaker Colleen Makhubele of Cope.
The DA said it rejects the outcome of the sitting.
Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng MPL, said: “If it wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable. The Johannesburg city council meeting earlier today had all the hallmarks of a tragicomedy as the speaker, on debut, ignored procedural protocol in her quest to push through the motion of no confidence in mayor Mpho Phalatse as quickly as possible and at whatever the cost.
Mpho Phalatse’s urgent matter struck off the roll, new Joburg mayor elected
DA vows to contest the vote that ousted her
WATCH | Mpho Phalatse ousted as Joburg mayor
“This was done because a court action brought by the DA to stop this sham meeting was being heard at the same time. Unfortunately, the speaker’s tactic worked and the motion was carried before the court action could be concluded.
“It was evident for all to see the speaker had a political agenda that she would push through without any regard for the rules of the house,” said Msimanga.
The party vowed to continue to pursue legal action against their mayors ousting “to ensure this railroad tactic by the speaker and her allies is brought to a halt and sanity prevails”.
