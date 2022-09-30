In a previous question and answer session, Ramaphosa said he had been advised to not reveal more information about the matter until investigations had been concluded.
The theft at Phala Phala took place in February last year and was revealed by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in June. He filed charges against Ramaphosa for allegedly concealing the crime, as well as kidnapping, corruption and money laundering.
Ramaphosa denied money laundering allegations and said the money was the proceeds of the sale of game.
“I have been a cattle farmer and a game farmer for a number of years, a matter I have disclosed in parliament as well as to the secretary of the cabinet, and that is an activity that sometimes results in the sale of cattle, as well as the sale of animals,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Ramaphosa is co-operating, says Joemat-Pettersson
But opposition remains unimpressed after Phala Phala Q&A
Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Thursday faced tough questions in parliament.
Ramaphosa was questioned on the theft of foreign currency from his game farm, Phala Phala.
Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement, asked the president why he did not report the crime to law enforcement as all citizens are expected to do.
Ramaphosa said he reported the theft to a police general.
“I don’t believe I abused my power because I am surrounded by police officials. When I informed the general, I was informing a police official — and even at the time, on the farm, my manager interacted with police officials who were involved in the whole process — so I want to dispute the argument that I abused my power.”
Joemat-Pettersson, who supported Ramaphosa during the sitting, spoke to TimesLIVE video afterwards. She said Ramaphosa has been co-operating with the investigation and should be commended.
However, DA leader John Steenhuisen felt differently, saying Ramaphosa has not been transparent.
In a previous question and answer session, Ramaphosa said he had been advised to not reveal more information about the matter until investigations had been concluded.
The theft at Phala Phala took place in February last year and was revealed by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in June. He filed charges against Ramaphosa for allegedly concealing the crime, as well as kidnapping, corruption and money laundering.
Ramaphosa denied money laundering allegations and said the money was the proceeds of the sale of game.
“I have been a cattle farmer and a game farmer for a number of years, a matter I have disclosed in parliament as well as to the secretary of the cabinet, and that is an activity that sometimes results in the sale of cattle, as well as the sale of animals,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Ramaphosa: police must say why no Phala Phala case was opened
WATCH | 'Law graduate' Ramaphosa chuckles during Phala Phala questions in parliament
RECORDED | Ramaphosa back in parliament to answer Phala Phala questions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos