Mpho Phalatse denies there is a wedge between her and the DA after her ousting
Image: Alaister Russell
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has dismissed rumours circulating online that there is a wedge between her and the DA after her ousting.
This comes after former DA leader Lindiwe Mazibuko said she was reliably told Phalatse was “routinely excluded” from party negotiations.
Mazibuko was reacting to a Daily Maverick report that Phalatse was heading to court to halt a motion of no confidence against her.
“I am reliably told Mpho Phalatse is routinely excluded from party negotiations about her own government, which are instead (mis)managed by the DA’s leader and federal council chair from Cape Town,” said Mazibuko.
Mpho Phalatse’s urgent matter struck off the roll, new Joburg mayor elected
In a statement, Phalatse said she has noted social media posts suggesting there is a wedge between her and the DA.
“There is no disconnect between myself and the DA leadership. We are united in our quest to undo Friday’s illegal act and reinstate the Johannesburg multiparty government. We do not recognise and reject the decisions of that illegal sitting,” she said.
Phalatse reiterated the DA’s call that it will be in court at the earliest opportunity “to uproot the corrupt cabal that seized power unlawfully, and restore to our residents their legal and rightful government”.
DA leader John Steenhuisen last week said Phalatse was targeted and the party will fight back to regain control of the metro.
He blamed political parties in the multiparty coalition for collapsing the partnership.
“[Former] mayor Mpho Phalatse has been the target of a coordinated attack, not because she has done anything wrong but because she has done everything right. We have always had, and still have, the utmost confidence in Mpho Phalatse.
“She has achieved 71% of her targets to date and we have many examples of how the residents of the city have started to benefit from good, clean governance and dedicated service delivery projects for all residents.”
