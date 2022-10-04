'I served the people of Gauteng with humility': Makhura resigns as premier

David Makhura has resigned as Gauteng premier and member of the provincial legislature. His resignation will only be effective on Thursday, when the legislature sits to elect a new premier.
Makhura has been at the helm of the Gauteng province since 2014, having been re-elected in 2019. He is set to hand over to the new provincial chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, on Thursday, when members of the provincial legislature are tipped vote him in as the new premier.
“I was honoured to have been elected the sixth premier of this beautiful province in May 2014 and re-elected in May 2019. I have served the people of Gauteng with humility, and outmost dedication and integrity through the 8 years of my tenure,” Makhura said.
In a statement announcing his resignation, Makhura said he had passed on the political party baton to Lesufi after his election as the ANC chair at the 14th provincial conference this year.
He said since handing over to Lesufi he had pondered on how the succession should be handled to ensure it was smooth and seamless.
“Consequently, I have held several engagements with the leadership of the ANC on the timing and details of the handover in order to ensure a smooth transition in the interest of our province and its people. The ANC has been seized with this matter over the past few weeks and has now completed its internal processes,” Makhura said.
“Today, October 4, I have handed a letter to the speaker, honourable Ntombi Mekgwe, to tender my resignation from the position of the premier of Gauteng and a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, effective from October 6.”
Makhura said he had served the ANC as a leader in Gauteng for 22 years, dating back to 2000 when he was appointed the coordinator of its then interim leadership structure.
He was subsequently elected the provincial secretary from 2001 to 2014; deputy chairperson 2014 to 2018; and chairperson 2018 to 2022.
