Politics

Makhura resignation expected on Tuesday, Lesufi to take up reins as Gauteng premier

04 October 2022 - 15:54
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to replace David Makhura as premier. File photo.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is set to replace David Makhura as premier. File photo.
Image: GDE media

TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to resign on Tuesday.

The resignation is expected to come ahead of a meeting of the ANC provincial executive committee.

Makhura is set to be replaced by newly elected ANC chair in the province Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi's rise to top post is to happen at a special sitting scheduled by the Gauteng provincial legislature for Thursday afternoon. 

TimesLIVE understands the ANC caucus in the provincial legislature will be briefed by the party’s leadership on the new developments ahead of Thursday's engagement. 

The caucus is expected to be told how to vote during the election of a new premier at the legislature sitting this week.

The ANC in Gauteng will on Tuesday evening hold a provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting to iron out details about succession of the premiership. The structure is also expected to discuss whether Lesufi will bring changes to the executive council. Should the structure decide to go this route, the meeting will also discuss its preferred composition of the provincial cabinet.

‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura

The outgoing premier insists he asked to ‘hand over’ the premiership and was not asked to resign
Politics
4 weeks ago

Lesufi will also have to be replaced in his current role as education MEC.

Makhura’s departure comes after the PEC earlier this month decided to recall him.

PEC insiders at the time put up three names as a possible replacement for Makhura. Topping the list is Lesufi, followed by deputy provincial secretary Tasneem Motara and provincial working committee member Kedibone Diale.

A PEC insider at the time said Makhura had to be replaced as the party had to focus on the December elective conference and 2024 national general elections.

“The rationale is that we have started the process of going to conference and we don’t want to cloud ourselves with issues of premiership when we are busy running with BGMs [branch general meetings],” he said.

“We want to close this chapter and move forward.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

JUSTICE MALALA | I fear the ANC is just going to fill its boots until the next election

The installation of the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor of Joburg will see things get worse before they get better
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee has decided to recall premier David Makhura from office.
News
1 month ago

'He's going to divide us further': Inside Mashaba and Lesufi's spicy war of words over premiership

"Replacing an ineffective premier with another one is not going to solve any problems for Gauteng residents," said Mashaba.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election bid gets boost from Gauteng Politics
  3. ‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura Politics

Most read

  1. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  2. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  3. ‘I think my track record speaks for itself’: Gwen Ramokgopa eyes Magashule’s job Politics
  4. 'We will not allow the alliance to split,' Ramaphosa vows after heckling of ... Politics
  5. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi set for JSC Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor