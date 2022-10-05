Politics

DA’s Zwakele Mncwango resigns from KZN legislature

05 October 2022 - 10:36
KwaZulu-Natal DA chief whip Zwakele Mncwango says the decision to resign was not easy. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal DA chief whip Zwakele Mncwango says the decision to resign was not easy. File photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Former KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has resigned as the party’s chief whip in the provincial legislature and is pondering leaving politics altogether.

On Wednesday morning Mncwango announced he was leaving the DA caucus as its chief whip. 

In his resignation announcement, he said he entered politics with the sole purpose to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal and SA for their betterment and progress and to make the country the haven all desire it to be.

He said the decision to resign was not easy.

“In reaching this decision I engaged in much soul-searching and reflection and decided I had to evaluate how much more of a contribution I could make going forward.

“I questioned whether the provincial legislature was the right place to continue to best serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Zwakele Mncwango begs DA in KZN to stand by leader it picks to replace him

"Some people were angry that their candidate lost in 2015. Instead of accepting democratic outcomes, they made all the attempts to unseat me from the ...
Politics
1 year ago

It seems his future in the DA is also under question as he said there are options he might consider, whether to remain in politics, further his academic studies or venture into the corporate world.

“I have met with my provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, on Monday and had a lengthy discussion with regard to my future in politics and expressed my reasons for making such a decision. I thanked him for his support, guidance and leadership.”

The former provincial leader said he worked well with the DA as caucus leader and chief whip.

He expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the DA provincial caucus and the party as a whole. He wished the DA caucus in the legislature continued unity and success.

The party wished Mncwango all the best as he begins his new chapter. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

DA boots out Msunduzi councillor found guilty of sexual misconduct

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has terminated the membership of Msunduzi councillor Lucky Naicker after internal processes found him guilty of charges, ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

DA against pupils 'forced' to wear traditional attire to school to honour King Misuzulu

"SA is a culturally diverse country with the Bill of Rights ensuring the right to practice one’s religion and culture in keeping with the law. This ...
News
1 month ago

ANC in KZN reclaims ward from DA days after provincial conference

The ANC in Tolomane Mnyayiza region (formerly Lower South Coast) has whisked away a ward previously held by the DA in a by-election this week.
Politics
2 months ago

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day

The DA's leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, will not stand for re-election when the province chooses new leaders next year.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SIU calls Zweli Mkhize’s bluff on court threat Politics
  2. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  3. ‘I think my track record speaks for itself’: Gwen Ramokgopa eyes Magashule’s job Politics
  4. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi set for JSC Politics
  5. 'We will not allow the alliance to split,' Ramaphosa vows after heckling of ... Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor