DA’s Zwakele Mncwango resigns from KZN legislature
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Former KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has resigned as the party’s chief whip in the provincial legislature and is pondering leaving politics altogether.
On Wednesday morning Mncwango announced he was leaving the DA caucus as its chief whip.
In his resignation announcement, he said he entered politics with the sole purpose to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal and SA for their betterment and progress and to make the country the haven all desire it to be.
He said the decision to resign was not easy.
“In reaching this decision I engaged in much soul-searching and reflection and decided I had to evaluate how much more of a contribution I could make going forward.
“I questioned whether the provincial legislature was the right place to continue to best serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”
It seems his future in the DA is also under question as he said there are options he might consider, whether to remain in politics, further his academic studies or venture into the corporate world.
“I have met with my provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, on Monday and had a lengthy discussion with regard to my future in politics and expressed my reasons for making such a decision. I thanked him for his support, guidance and leadership.”
The former provincial leader said he worked well with the DA as caucus leader and chief whip.
He expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the DA provincial caucus and the party as a whole. He wished the DA caucus in the legislature continued unity and success.
The party wished Mncwango all the best as he begins his new chapter.
