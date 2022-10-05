According to Ntuli, Steenhuisen’s problem was not his lack of tertiary education but charisma. He has a matric qualification.
‘He must step up or be remembered as the weakest DA leader’: Mbali Ntuli on Steenhuisen
‘John is weak by choice and nature but he wanted the job’
Former DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli has spoken out about party leader John Steenhuisen’s leadership, saying he is “weak by choice and nature”.
Ntuli this week weighed in on Steenhuisen’s leadership after some claimed DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille was more powerful than the party’s leader.
She said Steenhuisen was the weakest DA leader and will be remembered as such.
“John is weak by choice and nature but he wanted the job. He must step up or be remembered as the weakest DA leader. This is national politics not a braai at your mates. People’s lives literally depend on the decisions made in this situation,” she said.
According to Ntuli, Steenhuisen’s problem was not his lack of tertiary education but charisma. He has a matric qualification.
“John’s problem isn’t his matric. It’s his ineptitude, lack of charisma, temperament, sensitivity to criticism and no vision. He is at best a lieutenant when what the DA needs is a general,” she said.
Ntuli said she was not bitter after losing to Steenhuisen for the position of DA leader in 2020.
“Not at all. I knew going in it was going to be a long shot. I think the party deserves better. [It] didn’t have to be me but it shouldn’t be him and I’ve said as much before, so it’s nothing new or bitter. I’m very matter of fact as a personality trait,” she said.
Ntuli also weighed in on Western Cape premier Alan Winde, saying he would not make it out alive in national politics.
“Alan is a nice enough guy but from my observation of him he would be eaten alive in national politics. He likes to be liked and is conflict avoidant. Political work requires being comfortable with conflict but not always seeking it, like some in the DA,” she said.
