Politics

LISTEN | ANC unwilling to give up R77.7bn Joburg budget — Phalatse

05 October 2022 - 17:49 By TIMESLIVE
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says the ANC's "biggest cash cow" is the COJ's budget. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

During a briefing held on Wednesday to outline her plan to save the City of Johannesburg, former mayor Mpho Phalatse said her administration had previously warned that the ANC would not willingly give up on its “biggest cash cow” — the city's R77.7bn budget. 

Phalatse, who was ousted last week, said the decision to remove her was unlawful and this would be proved in court.

“I've said before and I still maintain, that a court victory alone will not see the city restored to a trusted government. There is a political battle to be fought too,” she said. 

The ANC's Johannesburg regional chair Dada Morero was voted unopposed on Friday as the city's new mayor.

According to Phalatse, newly appointed speaker Colleen Makhubele and others were “complicit” in handing the city back to the ANC. 

