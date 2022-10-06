Land, collaboration discussed at Mabuza's meeting with Zulu king
Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday told King Misuzulu that the government was committed to collaborating on poverty, inequality, unemployment, social ills, diseases, illiteracy and underdevelopment, among others.
Mabuza held an audience for the first time with the king at his home of Kwakhangela royal palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of an imbizo with traditional leaders set to begin on Friday.
He told the newly crowned king that government's intention for the visit and subsequent engagements with traditional leaders in the province forms part of an effort to combat problems facing their communities.
“We are here to listen to challenges that you might be facing as leaders of our society and, working together, to find lasting solutions to challenges confronting our communities.
“More importantly, it is to strengthen our social compact and collaborative efforts between government, civil society formations, interfaith, and traditional leaders to fight against poverty, inequality, unemployment, social ills, diseases, illiteracy and underdevelopment, among others,” said Mabuza.
The meeting was attended by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister, senior royals and KZN cabinet members.
Mabuza said the institution of traditional leadership as the custodian of culture and customs plays a significant role in the preservation of customs, heritage and, largely, in the development of traditional communities.
He praised Misuzulu for “continuing to embrace the all-important traditional customs and rituals, like Umkhosi WoMhlanga”, adding that this was but one traditional ceremony which contributes to calls for increased social cohesion and moral regeneration within communities.
“The culture of the great Zulu nation displays itself through generosity, solidarity, compassion, and other similar traits. This shows that AmaZulu are more community-orientated than individualistic,” said the deputy president.
Speaking of the importance of traditional leaders, Mabuza said they have united communities, continue to strengthen the social fabric, and have always defended the way of life of people as entrenched in the constitution.
He lauded the king for fostering peace and unity.
“His Majesty has given the people of our nation an excellent example of great leadership, and we hereby appeal to His Majesty to continue working hard to bring everyone together for the benefit our communities.
“Your Majesty, the leadership that you provide for our nation is an indispensable asset in the development of a society that is democratic, nonracial, non-sexist, cohesive, unified, and successful, and in which every one of us is able to realise our full potential,” Mabuza said.
He assured the king that the government remained committed to finding lasting solutions to problems such as sexual and domestic violence, the mistreatment of children, illegal substance and drug use, immoral behaviour, criminality, HIV/Aids and TB.
Regarding the contentious matter of land that is under traditional leadership such as Ingonyama Trust whose sole trustee is the king, Mabuza said the government was considering various options.
“The land under Ingonyama Trust is one of these systems of land tenure, these (various options) would be finalised by cabinet and will be considered alongside the resolutions of the communal land summit which was held in May this year.
“We continue to serve as the first line of defence for our land, which is traditionally held by the black indigenous people,” said Mabuza.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.