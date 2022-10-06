Land, collaboration discussed at Mabuza's meeting with Zulu king

He told the newly crowned king that government's intention for the visit and subsequent engagements with traditional leaders in the province forms part of an effort to combat problems facing their communities.

“We are here to listen to challenges that you might be facing as leaders of our society and, working together, to find lasting solutions to challenges confronting our communities.

“More importantly, it is to strengthen our social compact and collaborative efforts between government, civil society formations, interfaith, and traditional leaders to fight against poverty, inequality, unemployment, social ills, diseases, illiteracy and underdevelopment, among others,” said Mabuza.

The meeting was attended by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister, senior royals and KZN cabinet members.

Mabuza said the institution of traditional leadership as the custodian of culture and customs plays a significant role in the preservation of customs, heritage and, largely, in the development of traditional communities.

He praised Misuzulu for “continuing to embrace the all-important traditional customs and rituals, like Umkhosi WoMhlanga”, adding that this was but one traditional ceremony which contributes to calls for increased social cohesion and moral regeneration within communities.