Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha axes three MECs as he reshuffles his executive council

06 October 2022 - 16:45
Premier Stanley Mathabatha has reshuffled his provincial executive, axing three MECs. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has axed three MECs from his executive council in a wide-ranging reshuffle on Thursday. 

The long-awaited and much-anticipated reshuffle comes months after his overwhelming re-election as ANC chair in the province where he thrashed his challengers. 

Social development MEC Dickson Masemola, who stood against Mathabatha, has been axed from the executive, along with education and sport MECs Polly Boshielo and Thandi Moraka.

Mathabatha kept Treasury and agriculture MECs Charlie Sekwati and Nandi Ndalani in his team in spite of objections from most of the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) members. 

The reshuffle, according to party leaders in the province, was meant to further isolate those who dared challenge Mathabatha and his collective at the conference. 

Mathabatha’s decision to keep Sekwati and Ndalani was expected to cause ructions in the party's provincial leadership.

ANC Limpopo deputy chair Florence Radzilani, as TimesLIVE earlier reported, has made a comeback as the MEC for transport and community safety. 

Radzilani was removed as Vhembe district municipality mayor after being implicated in the alleged looting from VBS Mutual Bank. She was welcomed back into the PEC in 2020 after the national executive committee said she could continue in her role after stepping aside in 2018 and had not been criminally charged.

The party’s treasurer in the province, Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, and deputy provincial secretary Basikopo Makamu were included in the reconfigured executive. 

Sibanda-Kekana replaces Moraka as sports, arts and culture MEC, while Mavhungu Leruli-Ramakhanya replaces Boshielo as education MEC. 

Makamu has been appointed human settlements and traditional affairs MEC. 

Other MECs include:

  • Rodgers Monama: economic development, environment and tourism;
  • Nkakareng Rakgoale: public works, roads and infrastructure;
  • Thabo Mokone: agriculture and rural development;
  • Nandi Ndalani moves to social development;
  • Dr Phophi Ramathuba retains health; and
  • Seaparo Sekwati retains Treasury.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new MECs will be held on Friday. 

