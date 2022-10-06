“We call [for] a water revolution and that involves communities having JoJo (tanks) in each house ... to help us preserve the water for drinking and cooking,” said Morero.
The mayor visited the Hurst Hill and Crosby reservoirs as part of his inspection tour.
Rand Water announced this week that stage 2 water restrictions would be implemented in parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekhuruleni, with some areas experiencing low pressure and others with no water at all.
Morero was elected Joburg mayor last week after the ousting of Dr Mpho Phalatse.
WATCH | Dada Morero pictures a JoJo tank in every Joburg household
