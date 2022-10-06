Politics

WATCH | Dada Morero pictures a JoJo tank in every Joburg household

06 October 2022 - 16:35 By Thabo Tshabalala

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says he envisions JoJo tanks in every household in the city.

He was speaking at an inspection of reservoirs and towers in parts of Joburg after a water shortage hit areas of the city.

“We call [for] a water revolution and that involves communities having JoJo (tanks) in each house ... to help us preserve the water for drinking and cooking,” said Morero.

The mayor visited the Hurst Hill and Crosby reservoirs as part of his inspection  tour.

Rand Water announced this week that stage 2 water restrictions would be implemented in parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekhuruleni, with some areas experiencing low pressure and others with no water at all.

Morero was elected Joburg mayor last week after the ousting of Dr Mpho Phalatse. 

MORE:

WATCH | Gauteng water shortage 'affecting our dignity', say residents

Johannesburg residents are sceptical that the water shortage will be resolved in the near future.
