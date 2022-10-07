Politics

Dlamini-Zuma proposes new guidelines for gifts worth more than R1,000

07 October 2022 - 07:00
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted a new code of conduct, proposing local government comes clean about receiving gifts over R1,000. 

Dlamini Zuma published the new draft rules for public comment this week after consulting provinces and local government on the changes. 

She said councillors are required to perform the functions of office “in good faith, honestly and in a transparent manner”. 

Under the new code of conduct, gifts received by a councillor must be declared in writing to the municipal manager where the value exceeds R1,000. 

This value may be changed and determined by the minister from time to time.

Dlamini-Zuma said the declaration must also be made if the value of gifts received from a single source in any calendar year exceeds R1,000. 

“A declaration of gifts received by a councillor must contain a description of the gifts, as the case may be, and indicate the value and source of such gift or gifts, as the case may be,” she said. 

She said gifts received by a councillor above the prescribed amount must be recorded in a designated council’s gifts register developed by the municipality.

“This must include the name and address of the person or organisation making the gift, value of the amount of the gift or all gifts to a value greater than R1,000 or cumulative gifts received from the same person or organisation over a year, and the relationship between the councillor receiving the gift and the person or organisation making the gift,” said Dlamini-Zuma. 

The minister said it is the councillor’s responsibility to make the person giving the gift is aware that their details will be included in council’s gifts register. 

“A councillor must ensure that any gift declared on the designated gifts register is recorded within 10 working days of receipt. A councillor must ensure that the details recorded in the gifts register are true and correct.

“The municipal council must determine which of the financial interests must be made public regarding the need for confidentiality and the public interest for disclosure,” she said. 

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments before October 25  via email or post. 

