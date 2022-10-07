The puppet's top political kisses of all time included EFF leader Julius Malema kissing late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu kissing higher education minister Blade Nzimande and DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille kissing a DA member.
TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if Ramaphosa kissing gogos was a “desperate bid” for re-election.
Fifty percent of voters agreed, saying it was inappropriate and cringe. Thirty-three percent said it wasn't and the people love him.
Ten percent cautioned the president about Covid-19, while 7% joked maybe he is joining the KISS party.
WATCH | LOL! Chester Missing rates his top political kisses of all time
Image: Esa Alexander
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing has shared his hilarious take on politicians kissing each other or members of the public.
This after ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dished out kisses during his party's Letsema campaign in the Northern Cape at the weekend.
Scores of elderly women, celebrating their friend’s 82nd birthday party, lined up to kiss Ramaphosa. The jovial Ramaphosa embraced the elderly women with warm hugs and kisses.
“It's like politicians all agreed: 'Must we screw the poor? Yes, but first, kiss them',” joked Missing.
Watch the video below:
