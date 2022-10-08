Asked why the ANC administration should be given another chance to rule amid an energy crisis, high cost of living and high unemployment, Mchunu said: “The ANC has proven a long time ago and over time, and the people of SA know we have worked against all odds and overcame them in the more than 100 years we have been in existence.”
He said the ANC would overcome existing challenges soon. “We deserve to be given another opportunity to overcome because we have learnt and we are getting there.”
Mchunu also weighed in on the local politics where none of the regional structures have convened their conference and the provincial conference has repeatedly been postponed.
“It's not that they (the province) is necessarily divided that much but they are behind in terms of the programme. We would have loved to see them go through regional and provincial conferences just like other provinces.”
While the province was not where it should be, Mchunu said he would not ascribe it to divisions.
On service delivery issues including waste removal and sewer spillages in Welkom, Mchunu said his department had engaged with the council, business and communities in Matjhabeng on this.
“The main challenge is the infrastructure on sanitation. There are 56 water pumps here and only four are working. There are 13 water treatment plants and only two are working.
“There are a number of pipes which are either old or no longer functional,” he said, adding the government was appointing contractors.
Senzo Mchunu keen on ANC deputy president position
Image: Brian Witbooi
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Senzo Mchunu says he is available to serve as deputy president when the party goes to its elective conference in December.
“I have been approached to be available for the position of deputy president and I have indicated I am available. It would be a humbling experience if the branches nominate me for that position. I will serve like I have in other positions and structures,” he said.
Mchunu was speaking to eNCA’s Siphamandla Goge during the party's Letsema campaign in Welkom, Free State, on Saturday.
Mchunu also took the opportunity to pledge his support for a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“The main thing is political stability and that must give us time to attend to the service delivery of things so we don’t elect presidents every day and worry about who must be president after every five years.”
Therefore, he said, “I support the president’s availability for a second term for stability, certainty and for him to get an opportunity to improve in any area that he would deem necessary and important”.
