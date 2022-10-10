PSC to probe senior managers' qualifications

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will investigate more than 2,000 senior government officials to verify their qualifications.
DA MP Mimmy Gondwe requested the PSC to investigate the senior managers and the circumstances surrounding their employment in the public service.
in a letter to Gondwe dated October 6, PSC chair Prof Somadoda Fikeni said the PSC had started the investigation and, on September 15, wrote to acting public service and administration minister Thulas Nxesi’s office requesting particulars “pertaining to the allegation of the 2,349 public servants that do not have the qualifications for the positions they hold”.
The PSC is still awaiting a reply.
Nxesi revealed in May that 2,412 of 9,309 senior managers in the public service do not have the qualifications reflected on the personnel and salaries management system (Persal).
At the time, Nxesi said his department was monitoring the updating of Persal data and reminding accounting officers of the importance of maintaining this information.
There might be senior management staff members who have proper qualifications which are not reflected on the system.
“It is important to reiterate that the matter of the senior managers’ or other employees’ qualifications be understood within the broader context of the professionalisation of the public service efforts underway,” he said.
In another question in August, Gondwe asked how many of the 2,412 senior managers were appointed before the Public Service Regulations of 2016 came into effect.
According to Persal information, 1,819 senior managers who do not meet the required qualifications were appointed before the implementation of the regulations, replied Nxesi.
“Through [a] circular, departments have been instructed to update information on Persal, including the remainder of the 593 cases,” he added.
In a separate written reply published in August, Nxesi told Gondwe that as at May 1 2022, there were 2,364 senior managers who did not have qualifications required for their positions. Nxesi’s response showed that 1,211 of these were in the national government and 1,153 in provinces.
The 2016 regulations introduced new qualification requirements for senior managers.
Gondwe said the DA has requested the commission to determine if the appointment of the 1,819 senior managers was done in line with the Public Service Regulations of 2001, which were the applicable regulations before the 2016 regulations came into effect.
“The DA maintains that if government is serious about building a capable, effective and efficient public service administration, it has to ensure the people appointed in that administration are qualified, experienced and competent enough for the positions they occupy,” she said.
PSC to probe senior managers' qualifications
