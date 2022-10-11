Politics

DA approaches public protector to scrap ministerial handbook

11 October 2022 - 17:22 By TIMESLIVE
The DA believes the handbook is nothing but “abuse of taxpayers’ money”. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

The official opposition party has announced its plan to approach the public protector with a view to agitate for the scrapping of the ministerial handbook in its entirety.

This after it emerged that through the application of the handbook, ministers and their deputies were not paying a cent towards water and electricity costs, despite ordinary citizens suffocating in tough economic times.

The DA believes the handbook is nothing but “abuse of taxpayers’ money” to nurse ministers who earn R2.4m each annually and deputies R2m.

“Forcing South Africans to pay the private electricity and water bills for the same ministers who have robbed citizens of access to these critical services is a slap in the face the people will not accept,” said DA shadow minister of public service and administration Leon Schreiber.

“Not only are we challenging this latest set of handouts to ANC cadres, but our complaint to the public protector challenges the legality of the ministerial handbook in its entirety.

“Our legal research suggests there is no law that makes provision for this handbook to exist. The handbook therefore appears to exist ultra vires, outside the constitution and the law.”

