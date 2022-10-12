Politics

Kenny Kunene takes a jab at ‘entitled’ Mpho Phalatse over loss of mayoral chain

12 October 2022 - 10:10
Patriotic Alliance deputy chairperson Kenny Kunene vowed to not let party leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie make a mockery of himself should he be removed as mayor. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy chairperson Kenny Kunene has seemingly taken a jab at ousted Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse for making a “mockery” of herself by fighting for the mayoral chain. 

Kunene this week vowed to not let PA leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie make a mockery of himself should he be removed as mayor. 

This is after McKenzie posted a picture of Phalatse, asking Kunene to not let him “embarrass myself in this fashion”.

“Dear Kenny Kunene, if for any reason I am removed as mayor of Central Karoo and I display an ounce of not wanting to let go of the mayoral post (ketting koors), please take my phone and take me straight to be institutionalised. Please don’t let me embarrass myself in this fashion,” he said.

Kunene said he would abide by his leader’s instruction. 

“I will abide by your instruction, my president. I will never allow you to make a mockery of yourself. Though knowing you, I know you will never go berserk over the loss of a chain, let alone perks because you don’t enjoy any as you don’t feel entitled to be mayor. Salute,” Kunene said. 

'Residents deserve stability and delivery, not ANC crooks': Phalatse on fight for mayoral chain

"I will not allow the coalition of corruption to simply waltz back in and undo everything we’ve accomplished here."
Politics
6 days ago

Phalatse was recently removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence brought by opposition parties. She had served in the position for 10 months.

The ANC’s Dada Morero has taken over the mayoral chain.

Phalatse filed papers in the city’s high court to have her ousting declared unlawful.

City Press reported Phalatse told the Johannesburg High Court she was “entitled” to be the mayor of the city and wants the court to set aside the decision to remove her and declare her as the rightful mayor.

The publication said Phalatse wrote in her affidavit she was “unlawfully removed from my position as executive mayor”.

“I am lawfully entitled to be the executive mayor today. I am lawfully entitled to be the executive mayor every day until my term ends, or I am lawfully removed at a lawfully convened meeting. My rights, the DA’s rights, and the citizens of Johannesburg’s rights are violated every day I am unlawfully excluded from my office,” said Phalatse. 

