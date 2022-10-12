Politics

Ramaphosa releases corrected state capture commission report

12 October 2022 - 15:21 By TImesLIVE
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has made corrections to the state capture report and submitted them to President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
The presidency said on Wednesday it has received the amended version of the state capture report which incorporates corrections made by chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission.

The release follows the granting of permission by the Pretoria high court last week allowing Zondo to make corrections to the final volume, which was submitted to the presidency in June this year.

Zondo applied for the right to make the corrections in August, saying nobody would be prejudiced by them and they would be in the public interest.


In a court order signed on Wednesday last week, Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba ordered that corrected versions of two volumes of the report may be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two volumes are volume 2 of part VI, to correct typos; and volume 3 of part VI, to allow for new figures after wrong ones were mistakenly included in the report.

