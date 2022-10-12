The presidency said on Wednesday it has received the amended version of the state capture report which incorporates corrections made by chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission.
The release follows the granting of permission by the Pretoria high court last week allowing Zondo to make corrections to the final volume, which was submitted to the presidency in June this year.
Zondo applied for the right to make the corrections in August, saying nobody would be prejudiced by them and they would be in the public interest.
Ramaphosa releases corrected state capture commission report
Image: Alet Pretorius
The presidency said on Wednesday it has received the amended version of the state capture report which incorporates corrections made by chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission.
The release follows the granting of permission by the Pretoria high court last week allowing Zondo to make corrections to the final volume, which was submitted to the presidency in June this year.
Zondo applied for the right to make the corrections in August, saying nobody would be prejudiced by them and they would be in the public interest.
In a court order signed on Wednesday last week, Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba ordered that corrected versions of two volumes of the report may be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The two volumes are volume 2 of part VI, to correct typos; and volume 3 of part VI, to allow for new figures after wrong ones were mistakenly included in the report.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Court allows Zondo to correct state capture report
President does not oppose application to amend state capture report
Zondo applies to court to correct state capture report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos