Politics

'I’m not done yet,' says ANC second in command David Mabuza

The former Mpumalanga strongman says he is considering convening leaders to foster unity and avoid a jam-packed December contest

15 October 2022 - 12:58
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
ANC deputy president David Mabuza.
Image: Supplied

David Mabuza says it is not true he is done as the party's second in command.

According to the ANC deputy president, his fate is in the hands of ANC branches ahead of the national elective conference in Nasrec from December 16 to 21.

Mabuza was speaking to the media in South Hill, Johannesburg, where he handed over a house he funded to Zodwa Zwane, the late struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's former PA.

The deputy president said he will be guided by ANC branches on his future in a position he is expected to lose as other ANC leaders, among them Paul Mashatile, find favour to replace him.

“I will serve the ANC until I die in whatever capacity, whether I’m in a position. The branches of the ANC will decide. If they so wish, they can nominate me to proceed [as deputy president] and I will accept,” said Mabuza

The former Mpumalanga strongman said he was thinking of engaging other leaders with a view to foster unity ahead of the conference.

TimesLIVE understands Mabuza this week met with other senior members such as presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

“These are rumours. There are too many rumours around about what we are doing. I am not meeting anyone and I am not on any slate,” said Mabuza.

“I am thinking about and I am looking at an approach of how I should approach it just to pull things together.”

Mabuza was mum on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying only: “I am not here to judge the president, it would be very unfair.”

TimesLIVE

