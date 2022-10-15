David Mabuza says it is not true he is done as the party's second in command.
According to the ANC deputy president, his fate is in the hands of ANC branches ahead of the national elective conference in Nasrec from December 16 to 21.
Mabuza was speaking to the media in South Hill, Johannesburg, where he handed over a house he funded to Zodwa Zwane, the late struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's former PA.
The deputy president said he will be guided by ANC branches on his future in a position he is expected to lose as other ANC leaders, among them Paul Mashatile, find favour to replace him.
“I will serve the ANC until I die in whatever capacity, whether I’m in a position. The branches of the ANC will decide. If they so wish, they can nominate me to proceed [as deputy president] and I will accept,” said Mabuza
The former Mpumalanga strongman said he was thinking of engaging other leaders with a view to foster unity ahead of the conference.
TimesLIVE understands Mabuza this week met with other senior members such as presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.
“These are rumours. There are too many rumours around about what we are doing. I am not meeting anyone and I am not on any slate,” said Mabuza.
“I am thinking about and I am looking at an approach of how I should approach it just to pull things together.”
Mabuza was mum on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying only: “I am not here to judge the president, it would be very unfair.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'I’m not done yet,' says ANC second in command David Mabuza
The former Mpumalanga strongman says he is considering convening leaders to foster unity and avoid a jam-packed December contest
Image: Supplied
David Mabuza says it is not true he is done as the party's second in command.
According to the ANC deputy president, his fate is in the hands of ANC branches ahead of the national elective conference in Nasrec from December 16 to 21.
Mabuza was speaking to the media in South Hill, Johannesburg, where he handed over a house he funded to Zodwa Zwane, the late struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's former PA.
The deputy president said he will be guided by ANC branches on his future in a position he is expected to lose as other ANC leaders, among them Paul Mashatile, find favour to replace him.
“I will serve the ANC until I die in whatever capacity, whether I’m in a position. The branches of the ANC will decide. If they so wish, they can nominate me to proceed [as deputy president] and I will accept,” said Mabuza
The former Mpumalanga strongman said he was thinking of engaging other leaders with a view to foster unity ahead of the conference.
TimesLIVE understands Mabuza this week met with other senior members such as presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.
“These are rumours. There are too many rumours around about what we are doing. I am not meeting anyone and I am not on any slate,” said Mabuza.
“I am thinking about and I am looking at an approach of how I should approach it just to pull things together.”
Mabuza was mum on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying only: “I am not here to judge the president, it would be very unfair.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Is Gigaba making a comeback? Former minister raises his hand to be next ANC secretary-general
Land, collaboration discussed at Mabuza's meeting with Zulu king
ANC extends deadline for branch nominations ahead of conference
‘Once I’m nominated, nobody can stop me’: Magashule ‘ready to stand’ at ANC national elective conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos