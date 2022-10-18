The IFP national executive committee (NEC) has suspended its controversial Msinga mayor, who is out on bail after an arrest emanating from a firearm charge, and two councillors.
“Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are directed to take a leave of absence from all municipal activities and responsibilities with immediate effect, and are hereby placed on suspension from all party activities,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
“The deputy mayor of Msinga, Thenjiwe Busisiwe Mbatha, will act as mayor.”
Ndlovu, was arrested on Friday and charged with failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to a person not permitted to be in possession of it.
His two bodyguards were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
At a court appearance on Monday, Ndlovu was granted bail of R10,000 and the other two men were granted bail of R1,000 each.
IFP suspends controversial KZN mayor Mletheni Ndlovu and two councillors
Image: Msinga local municipality
According to Hlengwa, the IFP has mandated the speaker of council to ensure affected wards (of the suspended councillors) 4 and 14 continue to receive services and access to councillors during the period of the leave of absence of the affected councillors.
“The political oversight committee will communicate these decisions and brief the NEC on the material circumstances of these arrests” he said.
Hlengwa said the POC will report back to the NEC at its next meeting.
“As previously indicated, the IFP relies on the police-led investigation in this matter. The IFP will accordingly take decisions on the basis of the due processes of the investigation, as per the recommendations of the national council task team dispatched to investigate this matter.”
