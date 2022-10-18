ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang told SABC News the ANC is facing a crisis of existence because of poor leadership “it has absorbed into its ranks”.
“The bar is very low when you get people who have been implicated in serious issues and scandals wanting to run for president.”
The ANC's approach to dealing with corruption within the party is a betrayal to voters.
“I felt sometimes like [former president] Kgalema Motlanthe who says the ANC might do much better, and would gain, from sitting in opposition benches, getting closer to the people and getting to see how others are performing or performing badly and renew their mandate with the people,” he said.
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni said Ramaphosa does not deserve a second term.
Speaking on eNCA, Yengeni criticised other NEC members for openly calling for Ramaphosa to get a second term.
“The ANC has its own internal processes to guide its work and preparation for conference. But this time we have seen what we have never seen before, where members of the NEC go public to promote what they call a second term for the president.”
Yengeni said a second term must be on basis of the work the president has done to improve living conditions for South Africans.
'The best outcome is for Cyril to be returned as president': Dali Mpofu on the EFF defeating the ANC
Image: Veli Nhlapo
EFF member and advocate Dali Mpofu says he will celebrate ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's second term should branches vote for him.
According to Mpofu, Ramaphosa's second term would make it easy for the EFF to defeat the ANC in 2024.
Mpofu was speaking on DJ Sbu’s podcast The Hustlers Corner.
“First, he does not deserve it. Second, I think the dynamics within the party with the Phala Phala thing and the combination of non-performance, the Eskom crisis and all that will at some stage combine and collapse him and the ANC.
“His funders will still try to put up a last fight ... but for us, as the EFF, the best outcome is for Cyril to be returned [as ANC president] at the ANC conference [in December] because it will be an unmitigated disaster. It will be the easiest ANC for us to defeat.”
Mpofu said the ANC was “dead” and with time the brand would die also.
"I wish they would make the mistake of bringing him back in December because I will celebrate,” he said.
