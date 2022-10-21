Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa takes fifth presidential imbizo to Northern Cape

21 October 2022 - 10:51
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa conducted an oversight visit at the Redstone Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) thermal plant in the Northern Cape on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa conducted an oversight visit at the Redstone Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) thermal plant in the Northern Cape on Thursday.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will spend Friday with residents of the ZF Mgcawu district in Upington, where he will address service delivery issues in the Northern Cape.

The visit is part of Ramaphosa’s nationwide district development model imbizo, intended to develop a uniform response to challenges in the three spheres of government.

The community engagement is expected to be held at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa visited the Redstone Concentrated Solar Power thermal plant in Postmasburg.

According to the presidency, the plant is one of South Africa's renewable energy independent power producer programmes (REIPPP) to add additional megawatts to the grid.

Redstone is the largest renewable energy investment in the country and is expected to be operational in 2024.

“At a national level, the REIPPP comprises 92 projects across the country, with a collective generation capacity of 6,296MW, to which the Northern Cape contributes 3,563MW, with 3,249MW already operational,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

A transition from fossil fuels is inevitable, says Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa said SA was looking to partner with Saudi Arabia to address several challenges
Politics
4 days ago

Speaking to the media after the visit, Ramaphosa said he wanted to see the results of the almost R12bn investment by Acwa Power in South Africa.

“The Northern Cape has become the heart and main reservoir of renewable energy of a special type and we are fortunate we have been able, through our investment drive, to find a company like Acwa Power.

“The company is the largest renewable energy company in the world. It is also involved in desalination and [its] commitment is growing because it already has two investments in South Africa and wants to expand,” he said.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia at the weekend, Ramaphosa said there was much discussion about renewable energy in the Northern Cape and other provinces, and a commitment to invest up to $15bn (about R275.4bn) in South Africa was made.

“We see the Northern Cape booming on the mining and energy side.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

South Africa signs 17 memoranda of understanding with Saudi Arabia

South Africa and Saudi Arabia have signed 17 memoranda of understanding relating to mining, renewable energy, security, transport, agri-aquaculture ...
Politics
5 days ago

Ramaphosa races home as energy crisis deepens

SA is teetering on the brink of its most severe power cuts yet, just two months after the government announced emergency measures to try and end ...
Politics
1 month ago

Mining renewables to mitigate blackouts, reduce carbon footprints

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is studying the economic viability of adding a 98MW photovoltaic (PV) plant to its energy mix to mitigate the impact ...
Business Times
2 months ago

‘New energy plan could spark growth for JSE and SA economy’

The successful implementation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy plan will be a catalyst for economic growth, requiring capital that could lay the ...
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'State's hands tied' when it comes to fate of Eskom's André de Ruyter Politics
  2. Buthelezi flags 'security breach' at king's meeting with KZN cabinet Politics
  3. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  4. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  5. My house and the House are separate: DA’s Mileham rejects Mkhwebane’s call for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg