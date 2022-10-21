Cyril Ramaphosa takes fifth presidential imbizo to Northern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa will spend Friday with residents of the ZF Mgcawu district in Upington, where he will address service delivery issues in the Northern Cape.
The visit is part of Ramaphosa’s nationwide district development model imbizo, intended to develop a uniform response to challenges in the three spheres of government.
The community engagement is expected to be held at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa visited the Redstone Concentrated Solar Power thermal plant in Postmasburg.
According to the presidency, the plant is one of South Africa's renewable energy independent power producer programmes (REIPPP) to add additional megawatts to the grid.
Redstone is the largest renewable energy investment in the country and is expected to be operational in 2024.
“At a national level, the REIPPP comprises 92 projects across the country, with a collective generation capacity of 6,296MW, to which the Northern Cape contributes 3,563MW, with 3,249MW already operational,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
A transition from fossil fuels is inevitable, says Ramaphosa
Speaking to the media after the visit, Ramaphosa said he wanted to see the results of the almost R12bn investment by Acwa Power in South Africa.
“The Northern Cape has become the heart and main reservoir of renewable energy of a special type and we are fortunate we have been able, through our investment drive, to find a company like Acwa Power.
“The company is the largest renewable energy company in the world. It is also involved in desalination and [its] commitment is growing because it already has two investments in South Africa and wants to expand,” he said.
During his visit to Saudi Arabia at the weekend, Ramaphosa said there was much discussion about renewable energy in the Northern Cape and other provinces, and a commitment to invest up to $15bn (about R275.4bn) in South Africa was made.
“We see the Northern Cape booming on the mining and energy side.”
TimesLIVE
