Politicians who have put their hat in the ring for the presidency
The growing list of politicians who have raised their hand for the ANC top job includes Deputy President David Mabuza, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.
Mkhize last week took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the country cannot afford “another five years of directionless leadership”.
In a viral video circulating online, Mkhize said he accepted the nomination from branches, including his own in ward 14 in KwaZulu-Natal, to stand against Ramaphosa and other presidential hopefuls.
“I am humbled by the confidence branches have shown in me and confirm I am available to serve the movement I have dedicated my life to since the day I was recruited to its political and military underground structures in 1978.”
He said the ANC’s existence as a tool for improving the lives of South Africans is under threat.
“Our window of opportunity to correct mistakes of the past and re-energise our movement is rapidly closing. We cannot afford another five years of deeply factionalised and directionless leadership. We must act decisively to save the ANC.”
TimesLIVE
Mboweni for president? Former minister jokes about throwing his hat in the ring ahead of Dec conference
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has joked about coming out of retirement to lead the ANC.
This week, Mboweni had tongues wagging after “raising” his hand to join the ranks of those who want to be president.
“I also want to be president,” he captioned a picture of himself.
It is unclear whether Mboweni wants to ditch his culinary skills and lead his party or become the president of home cooking.
Wasting no time, social media users created a campaign banner for him, saying they would vote for Mboweni as ANC leader.
TimesLIVE
