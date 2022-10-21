WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa leads second day of imbizo in Northern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the second day of the fifth presidential imbizo in the Northern Cape on Friday.
The theme is “Leave no-one behind”.
Ramaphosa is expected to engage residents of the Dawid Kruiper municipality in Upington.
TimesLIVE
