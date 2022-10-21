Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa leads second day of imbizo in Northern Cape

21 October 2022 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the second day of the fifth presidential imbizo in the Northern Cape on Friday.

The theme is “Leave no-one behind”.

Ramaphosa is expected to engage residents of the Dawid Kruiper municipality in Upington.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa leads fifth presidential imbizo in Northern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a presidential Imbizo in the Northern Cape on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | School pupils forcibly demand to address Ramaphosa at Vaal imbizo

The fourth district development model presidential imbizo, held in Sedibeng, almost descended into chaos on Friday after basic education minister ...
News
2 months ago

Ramaphosa’s imbizo roadshow heads to Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa will take his latest imbizo to Sedibeng in Gauteng on Friday.
Politics
2 months ago

Vaal in serious economic trouble, Makhura tells Ramaphosa at imbizo

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Friday told President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers that the Vaal, south of Johannesburg, is in desperate need ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'State's hands tied' when it comes to fate of Eskom's André de Ruyter Politics
  2. Buthelezi flags 'security breach' at king's meeting with KZN cabinet Politics
  3. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  4. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  5. My house and the House are separate: DA’s Mileham rejects Mkhwebane’s call for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg