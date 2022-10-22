'There must be accountability in this country. We will not allow conspiracies to derail us': Ronald Lamola

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has warned that the country’s law-enforcement agencies will not stop taking action against politicians and officials implicated in corruption and malfeasance simply because the accused claim conspiracies related to the upcoming ANC elective conference.
Speaking at the Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum hosted by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation on Saturday, Lamola said the age of accountability has dawned on South Africa. He challenged those facing the music to adduce evidence of abuse of state organs for political reasons.
“The age and stage we are in is a phase of accountability, where people are arrested — political elites, big business people and multilateral corporates (face the music). And once such things happen, it is given in any society that there will be conspiracies and that there is interference in the work of the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority). Or that there’s someone like Lamola or the president of the republic who is telling the NPA arrest this one or don’t arrest this one,” he said.
Lamola’s statement follows the arrest of top civil servants such as former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and several others. Politicians whose cases came before courts include suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, and former MPs Vincent Smith and Bongani Bongo. Supporters of former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who resigned in the wake of Digital Vibes scandal, have said he was victimised because of his ambitions. He was recently nominated by most branches in KwaZulu-Natal to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency. Members of factions considered opposed to Ramaphosa have publicly accused his administration of abusing state organs to fight political battles.
Lamola quoted section 32b of the NPA Act, which states that anyone who prohibits or obstructs its employees from doing their work will face about 10 years' imprisonment and or a fine.
“So I therefore challenge anyone in this political silly season in the ruling party in particular where those that are called to account rally behind conspiracies that there are those that are directing the work of the law enforcement agencies to arrest them. They have sections that can help them. I can be arrested. The president of the republic can be arrested. So anyone who does not do so is a conspirator, a liar (and) a fraudster. There must be accountability in this country. And we will not allow conspiracies to derail our job,” said Lamola.
He also noted that the battle to fight crime was central to the creation of an environment conducive for investment attraction and economic growth. “We must invest more so that the country can reap the benefits of a crime-free investment environment, which is also corruption-free, which will then attract foreign investment. There will be no economic growth if we do not succeed.”
'There must be accountability in this country. We will not allow conspiracies to derail us': Ronald Lamola
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
