Politics

ANC KZN defends Ramaphosa after three ex-presidents criticise him

23 October 2022 - 13:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to clear his name in the Phala Phala saga. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to clear his name in the Phala Phala saga. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa after “attacks” on him by former presidents of the organisation.

This follows three different public engagements at which former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma spoke on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has faced major backlash from the former presidents over the rising cost of living, unemployment, Eskom and the alleged theft of millions in undisclosed foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.

In a statement, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said this was a “strange occurrence wherein the above leaders are attacking the sitting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC publicly”.

Mtolo said the public “attacks” on the president were eroding the ANC's standing.

“While we respect their rights, as enshrined in the constitution, of the freedom of speech, we respectfully request our leaders to exercise restraint.

“We call upon leaders of our movement to use the right channel to raise whatever frustration they have with the ANC instead of attacking the ANC, its government and its leadership in public,” he said.

The provincial secretary said while the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal acknowledged that the organisation is facing challenges, the conduct of the three leaders, who are respected and admired, had forced it to choose between them and the ANC.

“Unfortunately, as elected leaders, we are duty-bound to defend the ANC and its leadership.

“No court of law has ever found President Jacob Zuma corrupt for his involvement in the arms deal — equally, no court of law has ever found President Cyril Ramaphosa corrupt in Phala Phala.”

Mtolo called on the trio to emulate Nelson Mandela who after leaving office “spent his time as an elder and doing what elders do instead of attacking a sitting president”.

“He never publicly insulted or undermined leaders of the ANC — irrespective of how he felt about their conduct. He used internal processes to guide where he felt guidance was urgently needed,” he added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, says he fixed load-shedding

Jacob Zuma on Saturday condemned his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a 'corrupt' and 'treasonous' businessman who 'is busy hustling on the ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘What if Cyril has a case to answer on Phala Phala?’: Mbeki on Ramaphosa stepping aside

Former president says ANC has no choice but to discuss whether Ramaphosa should step aside if a parliamentary panel finds he has a case to answer.
News
19 hours ago

Former presidents give Ramaphosa an F

If President Cyril Ramaphosa was closely following the news this weekend, he would have had reason to feel like he was isolated and out in the cold. ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, says he fixed load-shedding Politics
  4. PODCAST | Ministers’ salaries may be market competitive, but have they earned ... Politics
  5. The last SG didn't have time to prove himself: Mbalula on suspended Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg