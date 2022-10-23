“Nobody is debarred from that. Everybody can be nominated. I hear that I am being nominated by the branches and we have not sat in a meeting where I have said I am standing or not standing.
Zuma on serving as president again: ‘Who am I not to comply?’
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times.
If it were up to former president Jacob Zuma, he would have stayed president of South Africa forever, he said on Saturday.
But, he said, “it doesn't work that way”.
Zuma, who has raised his hand to serve as national party chair when the ANC goes to its elective conference in December, said “it was up to the people”.
Speaking to the media for the first time since the expiry of his 15-month prison sentence, Zuma was asked if he was available for another term in office.
“That depends on the people of South Africa. If it depended on me then I would have been president forever but it doesn’t work that way.”
Zuma, who has endorsed his former wife, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as ANC president to replace Cyril Ramaphosa in December said: “I can’t guess (who will be the president in December or) how the ANC views him and they will take their decision. I cannot tell them what to do.”
I was the target of his abuse, says Zuma taking swipe at chief justice Raymond Zondo
He would not say whether he believed Ramaphosa deserved a second term.
“People generally say there is no money and things are bad in the country. They are saying that there is a problem in the country. Many people are saying that this president has failed, it’s not me.”
Zuma said there were things Ramaphosa had done that were not presidential and not right. “It’s the ANC conference that will deal with whether they want him back or not.”
In his view, Ramaphosa was not doing what he was sent to do by the ANC. “Here is a scandal found in his home. There is money, dollars, and he accepts that it’s his money. It’s never done. It’s never done and he is doing it as the president of the ANC. You can start from (Nelson Mandela) Madiba, nobody kept millions of dollars of money. It’s wrong.”
Asked how his relationship was with the current president, Zuma said Ramaphosa is his comrade. “I talk to all comrades and I have been with him in leadership. I haven’t talked to him in the past because he is very busy. He is the president and I am staying in Nkandla. I cannot disturb him when he is president, so I am in Nkandla.”
On whether he was available to serve as president and chair at the upcoming conference, he said: “In the ANC, it’s the members of the organisation that take a view about individuals.
Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, says he fixed load-shedding
