Decisive steps or a waste of time? Social media users weigh in on Ramaphosa’s state capture address

On Sunday evening the president announced the steps government is taking to implement the state capture inquiry’s recommendations.
He said since 2018 his administration has worked to fix institutions used at the height of state capture, and highlighted several successes in recovering stolen public funds.
Ramaphosa also announced several interventions, including the establishment of a permanent and independent Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency to fight corruption, fraud and maladministration.
Other plans include a code of conduct setting out the rules for procurement, the establishment of a professional body for public procurement officials, a process for the appointment of SOE boards that is not open to manipulation, and a policy that no board member will be allowed to be part of procurement processes.
Ministers will be prohibited from playing any role in procurement, and Ramaphosa said he was “attending to the inquiry’s recommendations on members of the executive against whom adverse findings were made”.
South Africans have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to take action against those implicated in state capture and make sure it is never repeated.
State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo handed over the fifth and final part of his report to Ramaphosa in June. The report implicated and recommended action be taken against dozens of high-profile individuals, including former president Jacob Zuma, several ministers, other politicians, businesspeople, companies and state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
“The inquiry found in several instances parliament had not been effective in holding the executive to account,” he said.
While some welcomed the reforms, others slammed Ramaphosa and questioned whether they would make any difference
