Politics

IN PICS | ActionSA's Nguni cattle gift to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini

24 October 2022 - 12:00
ActionSA is the latest political party to visit Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
Image: ActionSA

ActionSA is the latest political party to visit Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at his palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The delegation was led by leader Herman Mashaba and KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango.

ActionSA said the reason for the visit was to present a Nguni cattle as a gift to the monarch as a symbol of respect to the royal family.

Mashaba described the meeting as a “momentous occasion”. 

“This young party called ActionSA was invited to meet AmaZulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini following the announcement of our provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango,” Mashaba said. 

“The king gave his blessing to ActionSA, and we have asked that he continue to play a fatherly role for political leaders across the spectrum, give them guidance, but most importantly call leaders to order where they have erred.”

Mncwango said the meeting marked a historic occasion for the two-year-old party as it was the first time it had introduced itself to the monarchy.

“During lively discussions, ActionSA committed its support to the Zulu king and shared the party’s plans for rural development in the province. The king specifically mentioned the role Mashaba played as mayor of the City of Johannesburg, and gave his blessing to the party,” he said. 

“ActionSA is grateful for the opportunity to meet and engage with the king and appreciated the warm welcome the party received.”

