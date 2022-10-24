Mashaba described the meeting as a “momentous occasion”.
“This young party called ActionSA was invited to meet AmaZulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini following the announcement of our provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango,” Mashaba said.
“The king gave his blessing to ActionSA, and we have asked that he continue to play a fatherly role for political leaders across the spectrum, give them guidance, but most importantly call leaders to order where they have erred.”
Mncwango said the meeting marked a historic occasion for the two-year-old party as it was the first time it had introduced itself to the monarchy.
“During lively discussions, ActionSA committed its support to the Zulu king and shared the party’s plans for rural development in the province. The king specifically mentioned the role Mashaba played as mayor of the City of Johannesburg, and gave his blessing to the party,” he said.
“ActionSA is grateful for the opportunity to meet and engage with the king and appreciated the warm welcome the party received.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
IN PICS | ActionSA's Nguni cattle gift to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
Image: ActionSA
ActionSA is the latest political party to visit Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at his palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The delegation was led by leader Herman Mashaba and KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango.
ActionSA said the reason for the visit was to present a Nguni cattle as a gift to the monarch as a symbol of respect to the royal family.
Mashaba described the meeting as a “momentous occasion”.
“This young party called ActionSA was invited to meet AmaZulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini following the announcement of our provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango,” Mashaba said.
“The king gave his blessing to ActionSA, and we have asked that he continue to play a fatherly role for political leaders across the spectrum, give them guidance, but most importantly call leaders to order where they have erred.”
Mncwango said the meeting marked a historic occasion for the two-year-old party as it was the first time it had introduced itself to the monarchy.
“During lively discussions, ActionSA committed its support to the Zulu king and shared the party’s plans for rural development in the province. The king specifically mentioned the role Mashaba played as mayor of the City of Johannesburg, and gave his blessing to the party,” he said.
“ActionSA is grateful for the opportunity to meet and engage with the king and appreciated the warm welcome the party received.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘On Phala Phala we are on the same page’: Mashaba weighs in on Zuma slamming Ramaphosa
Come 2024, ActionSA is going to lead the coalition government that's formed: Mashaba
Herman Mashaba wins the day as majority of 'Actioners' reject move to work with ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos