The 80-year old was granted medical parole last year for a “medical condition” and has missed some court appearances as a result of his “health”.
Zuma had scathing comments on President Cyril Ramaphosa but commenting on their relationship he said, “we talk, if we meet we talk”.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo and his “pathetic” commission were not spared criticism.
The former president was briefing the media this past weekend in Sandton, Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | ‘ANC has no age’: Zuma on his ‘nomination’ for a top position in the party
Zuma says he is being nominated for president and deputy positions
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
“Look at me, am I in the bed lying in hospital?” former president Jacob Zuma on his health, if he gets a presidential job in the ANC again.
Listen to his comments:
The 80-year old was granted medical parole last year for a “medical condition” and has missed some court appearances as a result of his “health”.
Zuma had scathing comments on President Cyril Ramaphosa but commenting on their relationship he said, “we talk, if we meet we talk”.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo and his “pathetic” commission were not spared criticism.
The former president was briefing the media this past weekend in Sandton, Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
OPINION | What's the meaning of Zuma’s weekend rant?
JUSTICE MALALA | The game is up for Zuma and his accomplices
I was the target of his abuse, says Zuma taking swipe at chief justice Raymond Zondo
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo declines to respond to Zuma's rant against him
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos