LISTEN | ‘ANC has no age’: Zuma on his ‘nomination’ for a top position in the party

Zuma says he is being nominated for president and deputy positions

24 October 2022 - 17:46
Former South African president, Jacob Zuma says age and health are not a barrier to him returning in ANC top positions.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

“Look at me, am I in the bed lying in hospital?” former president Jacob Zuma on his health, if he gets a presidential job in the ANC again.

Listen to his comments:

The 80-year old was granted medical parole last year for a “medical condition” and has missed some court appearances as a result of his “health”.

Zuma had scathing comments on President Cyril Ramaphosa but commenting on their relationship he said, “we talk, if we meet we talk”.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo and his “pathetic” commission were not spared criticism.

The former president was briefing the media this past weekend in Sandton, Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

