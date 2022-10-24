Mbalula slams claims of 'singing for his supper' after praising three ex-presidents

He also called for “hands off Ramaphosa”.
ANC head of elections and transport minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed claims he is “singing for his supper” after seemingly praising three ex-presidents.
The former presidents — Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma — held separate public engagements on Saturday where they criticised ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the state of the ruling party.
“They all spoke today, my leaders,” Mbalula captioned a picture of the three former presidents.
The post garnered mixed reactions and sparked a debate that landed the minister on social media's trending list.
Suspended former military veterans movement president Carl Niehaus accused Mbalula of attempting to make a U-turn on his support for Ramaphosa. Mbalula clapped back, suggesting Niehaus was speaking out of turn.
After the backlash, Mbalula returned to the platform.
“They all spoke yesterday (Saturday) taking a swipe and one directly attacking a sitting president of the ANC. We will not stand by and watch this act of ill-discipline, especially from elders. There are conventions in the movement,” he said.
