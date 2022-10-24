He alleged Ramaphosa was guilty of violating the constitution, which provides that cabinet members and deputy ministers may not undertake other paid work and [Ramaphosa] publicly stated: “I’m a farmer, I am in the cattle business and the game business ... I buy and I sell animals ... This that is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals.”
Zungula said Ramaphosa’s statement confirmed he was actively running his farming business and misled the nation when in 2014, on assuming office as deputy president, he said all his business interests would be managed by a blind trust. He said Ramaphosa was guilty of a serious violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
He said Ramaphosa failed to report the theft on his farm to “any police official” as required by the act. Reporting the matter to Gen Wally Rhoode, a member of the presidential protection unit, is not in compliance with the South African Police Service Amendment Act. That there was no case number was proof that the manner in which the reporting was made was irregular and unlawful, he added.
Rhoode had no business investigating anything at the Phala Phala farm “as unlawfully directed by the president”, said Zungula, who also alleged Ramaphosa gave an unlawful instruction to Rhoode to investigate the burglary at his private farm.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ramaphosa will have until November 6 to respond to Phala Phala panel
Image: GCIS
The independent panel tasked with determining whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala allegations has given MPs six days to submit information relevant to its assessment.
Ramaphosa will then get 10 days to submit written responses.
The MPs’ six days started on October 22 and will end on October 27. Ramaphosa’s 10 days to respond will run from October 28 to November 6.
Parliament published the panel’s timetable in its internal announcements, tabling and committees document on Friday night.
The panel has set 10 days to consider information received, conduct additional research if required, deliberate, write and finalise the report.
The panel invited MPs to submit relevant written or recorded information.
Phala Phala independent panel starts work on Wednesday
Submissions must be made as follows:
The panel said it was working under time constraints and noncompliance with the time frame would negatively affect the timeline for delivery of the report to the speaker.
Late submissions will not be accepted without earlier written consent of the chairperson obtained before the expiry of the six-day period.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello to the panel that will conduct a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion against Ramaphosa.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct.
‘What if Cyril has a case to answer on Phala Phala?’: Mbeki on Ramaphosa stepping aside
He alleged Ramaphosa was guilty of violating the constitution, which provides that cabinet members and deputy ministers may not undertake other paid work and [Ramaphosa] publicly stated: “I’m a farmer, I am in the cattle business and the game business ... I buy and I sell animals ... This that is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals.”
Zungula said Ramaphosa’s statement confirmed he was actively running his farming business and misled the nation when in 2014, on assuming office as deputy president, he said all his business interests would be managed by a blind trust. He said Ramaphosa was guilty of a serious violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
He said Ramaphosa failed to report the theft on his farm to “any police official” as required by the act. Reporting the matter to Gen Wally Rhoode, a member of the presidential protection unit, is not in compliance with the South African Police Service Amendment Act. That there was no case number was proof that the manner in which the reporting was made was irregular and unlawful, he added.
Rhoode had no business investigating anything at the Phala Phala farm “as unlawfully directed by the president”, said Zungula, who also alleged Ramaphosa gave an unlawful instruction to Rhoode to investigate the burglary at his private farm.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Opposition criticise Ramaphosa for not acting against members of executive implicated in Zondo’s report
‘On Phala Phala we are on the same page’: Mashaba weighs in on Zuma slamming Ramaphosa
ANC KZN defends Ramaphosa after three ex-presidents criticise him
Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos