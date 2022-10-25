President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said he was looking forward to working with newly elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Sending well wishes following Sunak’s appointment by King Charles, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was keen to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
The appointment comes after the resignation of Liz Truss last week. Truss is reported to have resigned after the manner in which she handled the economic programme in the country shook the markets.
Speaking to the media during his weekly media briefings at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Magwenya said: “South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy historically strong and friendly relations and the president expressed confidence this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength.
“President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with Prime Minister Sunak to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.”
Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates British prime minister-elect Rishi Sunak
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said he was looking forward to working with newly elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Sending well wishes following Sunak’s appointment by King Charles, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was keen to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
The appointment comes after the resignation of Liz Truss last week. Truss is reported to have resigned after the manner in which she handled the economic programme in the country shook the markets.
Speaking to the media during his weekly media briefings at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Magwenya said: “South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy historically strong and friendly relations and the president expressed confidence this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength.
“President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with Prime Minister Sunak to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.”
Sunak will do his best for Britain, billionaire father-in-law says
In November Ramaphosa and first lady Tshepo Motsepe will undertake a state visit to Britain. This will be the first visit since King Charles succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, last month.
Ramaphosa and his wife have accepted an invitation from the new British monarch for the November 22 to 24 state visit, the British palace said.
Former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma have in the past made state visits to the UK.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
UK faces ‘profound economic challenge’, new premier Sunak warns
Truss’s flop carries price tag for UK economy
Sunak favourite to be UK PM after Johnson drops comeback bid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos