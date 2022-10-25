Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates British prime minister-elect Rishi Sunak

25 October 2022 - 17:55
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said he was looking forward to working with newly elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sending well wishes following Sunak’s appointment by King Charles, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was keen to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The appointment comes after the resignation of Liz Truss last week. Truss is reported to have resigned after the manner in which she handled the economic programme in the country shook the markets.

Speaking to the media during his weekly media briefings at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Magwenya said: “South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy historically strong and friendly relations and the president expressed confidence this strategic relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with Prime Minister Sunak to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.”

In November Ramaphosa and first lady Tshepo Motsepe will undertake a state visit to Britain. This will be the first visit since King Charles succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, last month.

Ramaphosa and his wife have accepted an invitation from the new British monarch for the November 22 to 24 state visit, the British palace said.

Former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma have in the past made state visits to the UK.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

