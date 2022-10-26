Mkhize said he is ready to to be the ANC’s leader, and if elected he would address problems ranging from divisions to weak leadership.
“I believe I’ve got something to add. I believe my main focus as the leader of the ANC is to bring about unity and a strong coherent party capable of fulfilling its mission, and that is to improve the lives of all the people of South Africa. I believe I have the experience that will assist in ensuring the good policies of the party are implemented.”
Mkhize, who has significant support in his home province KwaZulu-Natal, took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the country cannot afford “another five years of directionless leadership”.
In a viral video, Mkhize said he accepted the nomination from branches, including his own ward 14 in KwaZulu-Natal, to stand against Ramaphosa and other hopefuls to become the next ANC president.
“I am humbled by the confidence branches have shown in me and confirm I am available to serve the movement I have dedicated my life to since the day I was recruited to its political and military underground structures in 1978,” said Mkhize.
He said the ANC’s existence as a tool for improving the lives of South Africans is under threat.
“Our window of opportunity to correct mistakes of the past and re-energise our movement is rapidly closing. We cannot afford another five years of deeply factionalised and directionless leadership. We must act decisively to save the ANC.”
‘I’ve learnt lessons out of this’: Zweli Mkhize on Digital Vibes and running for ANC president
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
ANC presidential contender and former health minister Zweli Mkhize says he has learnt great lessons from the Digital Vibes tender scandal.
Mkhize resigned last year amid allegations that he benefited from a R150m irregular tender awarded to Digital Vibes, which is owned by his close associates.
Speaking on Newzoom Afrika, Mkhize maintained he did not personally benefit from the proceeds of the tender and could not be held responsible for benefits extended to his family members by the individuals controlling Digital Vibes.
“I’ve learnt lessons out of this and think we need to be more vigilant as we go into the future. In this case, even though I say I had no personal benefit and was not directly involved in the procurement process, I have issued an apology to say it was happening in my department, I didn’t like it and I apologise for it,” said Mkhize.
The former minister is among senior ANC members who will vie for the ANC presidential position at the party’s national conference in December.
Others in the running include deputy president David Mabuza, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
