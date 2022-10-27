Politics

PODCAST | I need to put on my big girl panties and keep going: Phalatse

27 October 2022 - 11:27
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
The DA's Mpho Phalatse has been reinstated as mayor of the City of Johannesburg after the high court declared her removal unlawful. Stock photo.
The DA's Mpho Phalatse has been reinstated as mayor of the City of Johannesburg after the high court declared her removal unlawful. Stock photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Listen to the conversation:

Recent political events in coalition-run municipalities have cast doubt on their viability. A prime example is Johannesburg, whose mayor Mpho Phalatse and speaker Vasco da Gama were removed last month after no-confidence motions.

Phalatse was ousted by an ANC-led coalition that included the EFF and Patriotic Alliance and Dada Morero was installed as mayor. Morero's election was ruled unlawful by the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday. 

Sunday Times Politics Weekly hosts the mayor, who has since been reinstated and says she still believes in coalitions, but that the ANC bloc is focused on corruption.

It's not going to be a peaceful stay in the office for Phalatse as another motion of confidence is on the cards next week. On the probability of being voted out again, Phalatse says anything is possible in politics — but tough as it may be, she is not bowing out of it.

