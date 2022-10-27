Politics

WATCH | From EFF protests to Sanral: 4 essential videos from the mid-term budget speech

27 October 2022 - 12:03
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his 2022 mid-term budget speech in Cape Town's city hall on Wednesday. 

Before proceedings, protesters outside parliament called for a higher basic income grant.

As Godongwana began his speech, EFF members staged a protest by holding up placards denouncing him.

Later, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the placards were “insulting” to Godongwana and she would rule on the matter at the next parliamentary sitting.

Eventually, Godongwana delivered his much-anticipated speech which gave insight into South Africa's debt and the government's financial commitment to state-owned enterprises, the Covid grant, law enforcement, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and Eskom.

TimesLIVE

